Nasrallah lobbies for proportional vote legislation

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah reaffirmed Sunday his party's support for an electoral law based on full proportional representation, a position that is likely to further complicate efforts to agree on a new system as the Future Movement and the Progressive Socialist Party staunchly oppose this model of voting. Nasrallah's remarks come as the country is drawing close to the Feb. 21 deadline for the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for May 21, with rival political factions at opposite poles over what is the best voting formula to replace the controversial 1960 majoritarian law.



Nasrallah sought to allay fears voiced mainly by MP Walid Jumblatt's parliamentary bloc and the Future Movement over the adoption of a proportional vote law to govern the May elections.



Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, the FPM leader, said that this week was decisive for an agreement on a new electoral law which, he said, was the key to rebuilding the country and its political system. He warned that political rivals have one week to agree on a vote law before the country crosses a "deadly" deadline.

