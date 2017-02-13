Kaag recalls UN resolution on arms after Aoun's Hezbollah remarks

U.N. Security Council resolution 1701 calls for the "disarmament all armed groups" in Lebanon, U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Sigrid Kaag said Monday, implicitly responding to President Michel Aoun's remarks on Hezbollah's arms.



It dictated, among other things, the disarmament of all armed groups in Lebanon.



Kaag's tweets come two days after Aoun said that Hezbollah's military wing was a crucial part of Lebanon's defenses and act as a complement to the Lebanese Army.



Aoun dismissed these concerns, saying he believed Hezbollah's arms would not cause internal conflict.

...