Jumblatt downplays electoral law concerns

MP Walid Jumblatt Monday said his position on a new parliamentary electoral law aligns with that of Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, and denied that his party had any particular concerns over the new law.



Jumblatt made his comments after meeting with Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh, one day after Nasrallah renewed his calls for a proportional voting system in a televised speech.



MPs from Jumblatt's bloc have met with leaders of various blocs to lobby against the adoption of a proportional vote law.

