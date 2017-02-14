Aoun calls for Arab solidarity in fight against terrorism

President Michel Aoun underlined Monday the importance of Arab solidarity in the fight against terrorism, urging Egypt to launch a rescue initiative to protect regional states from the threat of militant groups.



"Discussions touched on ways to boost bilateral ties at all levels and in various fields," Aoun said, adding that he and Sisi stressed the need to reactivate meetings of the Joint Higher Lebanese-Egyptian Committee.



For his part, Sisi assured Aoun that Egypt would continue its support for Lebanon's stability, including bolstering the capabilities of the Lebanese Army and other security agencies to protect the country against the threat of terrorism.



Jumblatt said he presented Berri some "debatable ideas" in the hope to end the electoral law standoff.



MPs from Jumblatt's bloc have visited leaders of various blocs to lobby against a hybrid electoral law floated by Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, during meetings of a four-party committee struggling to agree on a new voting system before the Feb. 21 deadline.



But Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea defended Bassil's hybrid vote proposal, praising it as the best to ensure true representation, while he rejected Nasrallah's call for an electoral law based on full proportional representation.

...