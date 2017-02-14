Officials remember Hariri on eve of anniversary

Lebanese religious figures and politicians Monday remembered the late Prime Minister Rafik Hariri on the eve of the 12th anniversary of his assassination.



The assassination reverberated across Lebanon, dividing it between two political camps: March 8 and March 14 . Hariri's death led to the withdrawal of Syrian troops from Lebanon, which had been in the country for 29 years.



However, the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, established by the United Nations to investigate Hariri's assassination, later indicted five Hezbollah officials in absentia.



After its weekly meeting Monday, the Kataeb Party also marked Hariri's assassination.



Labor Minister Mohammad Kabbara said that the Feb. 14 anniversary was not just a sad event, but it acts as a reminder on the need to punish those responsible for Hariri's assassination.

...