Families of detainees protest for amnesty

Families of dozens of Islamist prisoners staged a protest Monday in the northern city of Tripoli, demanding general amnesty for their incarcerated relatives.



The demonstration comes after numerous protests in several areas of the country to demand clemency for those Islamists in prison.



At Monday's protest, demonstrators held banners calling on state authorities to pardon the detainees, while blocking the main road to the prominent Nour Square.



Several demonstrators urged Lebanon's political leaders to take up the case and grant the amnesty.

