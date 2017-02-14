Iraqi Christian refugees protest, seeking resettlement

Dozens of Iraqi Christian refugees in Lebanon protested outside the U.N. building in Downtown Beirut Monday, calling for faster resettlement abroad.



Many are from the Iraqi Christian minority seeking religiously diverse Lebanon in the wake of Daesh's (ISIS) invasion of Christian areas in northern Iraq.



The U.N. refugee agency UNHCR estimates that between 40,000 and 50,000 Iraqi refugees are currently in Lebanon, many seeking resettlement in a third country.



Last year, the U.S. set a quota to take in 2,500 refugees of all nationalities living in Lebanon.

