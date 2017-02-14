UNIFIL oversees meeting between Lebanese, Israeli armies

BEIRUT: The following security-related developments took place across Lebanon Monday: UNIFIL OVERSEES TRIPARTITE MEETING



A tripartite meeting with senior officials from the Lebanese Army and the Israel Defense Forces was held Monday, chaired by Head of Mission and Force Cmdr. of UNIFIL Maj.



According to a statement from the peacemaking mission, topics of discussion between the parties included the implementation of UNIFIL's mandate under U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, air and ground violations, and the situation along the Blue Line and its ongoing visible marking.



Since the end of the 2006 Israeli war on Lebanon, tripartite meetings have been held on a regular basis under UNIFIL's supervision.

