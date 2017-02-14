STL witness details covert cellular network strategies

Witness Gary Platt testified Monday on strategies allegedly used to maintain covert cellular networks by defendants at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon.



Platt is an expert in covert cellular networks and a former investigator with the Office of the Prosecution at the tribunal.



Platt, who has been the sole witness over the past few weeks, referred to call records and cell data that the prosecution says show the locations and movements of various members in the conspiracy in the months leading up to the assassination.



Defense counselor Thomas Hannis, representing the interests of Salim Ayyash, has been vocal in questioning the prosecution's examination of certain witnesses. Hannis accused Povoas of referring to new information without allotting the defense time to prepare.

...