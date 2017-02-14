Hariri oversees signing of research funding

A cooperation agreement between the National Council for Scientific Research (CNRS) and four Lebanese universities was signed Monday to provide millions in funding for hundreds of research projects. Prime Minister Saad Hariri held a ceremony at the Grand Serail to mark the signing of the agreement in the presence of presidents of the Lebanese University Fouad Ayoub, American University of Beirut Fadlo Khuri, Universite Saint Joseph Salim Daccache, the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik Elias Tohme and CNRS Mouin Hamze.



The agreement represents a first for the four universities to contribute to research projects that is half funded by the CNRS. The total budget for the project at the four universities will be LL6.6 billion ($4.4 million) with LL3.3 billion being provided by the CNRS, the statement added.

...