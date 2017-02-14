Officials inaugurate restored Maronite library in Rome

Members of the Maronite Church and other Lebanese representatives opened a restored library at the Pontifical Maronite College in Rome. The ceremony, held on the eve of Mar Maroun's Day last Thursday, was attended by Patriarch Beshara Rai, and the chairman and CEO of the Bank of Beirut, Dr. Salim Sfeir.



It holds numerous historical and religious manuscripts brought to Rome by Maronite priests sent to study across Europe.



In the 1700s, the library was known for having one of the largest and most significant collections of Syriac, Aramaic, and Hebrew texts.

