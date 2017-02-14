Israel court closes ammonium depot after Hezbollah threat

A court in Israel Sunday ordered the clearing of a large industrial chemical depot likened to a potential nuclear bomb, following direct warnings that the site would be targeted by Hezbollah in the eventuality of further hostilities. The ruling by the Haifa court in northern Israel came after the municipality called for the large container of ammonia to be closed.



The Haifa area was targeted by Hezbollah during the 2006 War.



In a Feb. 16 speech, Nasrallah said Hezbollah had spared the Haifa depot in 2006 but might not do so in the future.



The southern suburbs of Beirut, which are mostly comprised of working-class neighborhoods but are also home to many Hezbollah figures, were heavily bombarded by Israel during the 2006 War against Lebanon.

