Joint Palestinian forces chief resigns

Gen. Munir Maqdah Tuesday official resigned as head of the joint Palestinian forces, which are tasked with maintaining security at volatile Palestinian camps in Lebanon.



The joint Palestinian forces were formed in the summer of 2014 in bid to maintain stability mainly in the south Lebanon Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh.



The head of the Palestinian National Security Forces in Lebanon, Gen. Sobhi Abu Arab, said that Fatah's move was influenced by several accumulating issues, without elaborating.

...