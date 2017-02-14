Lebanon commemorates Rafik Hariri 12 years on

Lebanese citizens and officials Tuesday flocked to Downtown Beirut to pay respect to former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.



Hariri's assassination shook the country and dividing it between two political camps: March 8 and March 14 . Hariri's death led to the withdrawal of Syrian troops from Lebanon, which had been in the country for 29 years.



However, the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, established by the United Nations to investigate Hariri's assassination, later indicted five Hezbollah officials in absentia.

