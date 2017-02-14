Democratic Gathering seeks to preserve partnership between parties

The Democratic Gathering parliamentary bloc Tuesday met with Maronite Patriarch Beshara Rai, calling on rivals to "protect" partnership and diversity between all Lebanese parties.



MPs from Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Walid Jumblatt's bloc have been visiting leaders from various blocs to lobby against a hybrid electoral law.



Lebanese parties are sharply divided over adopting a proportional electoral law or a hybrid law that include aspects of the proportional and the 1960 winner-take-all systems.

