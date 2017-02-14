Hariri says Lebanese Army sole protector of country

Prime Minister Saad Hariri said that there is sharp disagreement in Lebanon on the proliferation of "illegitimate" arms, vowing not to compromise on the Future Movement principals.



Hariri entered the Beirut International Exhibition and Leisure Center (BEIL) hall hand-in-hand with Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea, indicating their ongoing strong alliance. They were greeted by a crowd cheering Hariri's name.



As Hariri entered the hall, shaking hands with officials seated in the first row, the crowd began to cheer "Saad, Saad".



It included previous televised remarks by PM Saad Hariri and his late father Rafik, listing lifetime achievements of the late leader and his son, who has been trying to follow in the footsteps of his father.

...