France's Le Pen to visit Lebanon: government source

French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen will visit Lebanon next week for talks with top officials, a Lebanese government source said Wednesday.



The latest polls for April's presidential vote show Le Pen, who heads the far-right National Front (FN) party, leading with 27 percent in the first round, but she is not expected to triumph in a run off.



At her campaign launch earlier this month, Le Pen vowed to put France first and to fight "terrorism", and she has called for dialogue with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

