Saliba talks principles, why she joined PSP

Newly elected member of Progressive Socialist Party's command council Reema Saliba may be an unlikely candidate for a senior position, but said she found herself in the party because of her ideology and principles.



In 2007 as she was working in Bab al-Tabbaneh, Saliba became a volunteer with a PSP-affiliated women's league that worked on the issues that mattered to her. Her participation made her confident that she wanted to become a member of the party.



However, Saliba explained that her road wasn't unchallenged.



"When the [Feb. 5 internal PSP] election results came out and it happened that I came first place, my friends in the Marada Movement were the first to congratulate me".



After her win, Saliba said that, along with other members of the command council, she will work to further the goals of protecting the poor from persecution, achieve social justice and strengthen coexistence.



With four women elected to the PSP's 15 seats on the council earlier this month, Saliba said that this places a responsibility on them.

...