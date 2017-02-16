General Security waives residency fee for over million registered Syrian refugees

Over a million Syrian refugees in Lebanon will no longer have to pay a $200 renewal fee required to maintain residency in the country, General Security announced Friday.



However, the decision is limited to those who registered with UNHCR before Jan. 1, 2015, or who obtained residency through a UNHCR certificate at least once in 2015 or 2016 . A UNHCR certificate is separate from official refugee registration.



The government estimates that more than 500,000 refugees are not registered with UNHCR. And according to a statement from HRW, General Security confirmed the policy would not apply to refugees who renewed their residency through a Lebanese sponsor.



Yusra – a Syrian refugee who asked not to give her second name – said she entered Lebanon legally five years ago. Due to the hefty fees, her husband and her three children were unable to renew the residency.



However, the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan, published in January 2017, estimated that 60 percent of those age 15 and above lacked legal residency – a 13 percentage point increase over a year earlier.

...