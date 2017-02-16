Cabinet begins marathon talks on new budget

Lebanon's Cabinet Wednesday announced it would hold additional sessions to come to an agreement over the contentious 2017 draft budget by the end of February.



Riachi also announced that the Cabinet will be holding an extra session Friday, in addition to three more meetings next week. All of the talks will be geared toward reaching consensus over the draft budget.



The draft budget, proposed by Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil, calls for a series of new taxes to finance a higher salary scale for civil servants, a demand spearheaded by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and backed by several unions.



The proposal calls for raising the value added tax from its current 10 percent to 11 percent, increasing taxes on customer deposit interest from 5 to 7 percent, increasing taxes on corporate profits from the current 15 percent to 17 percent, and imposing a 15-percent tax on profits from real estate transactions.



During the same meeting, Berri reiterated his demand for a proportional parliamentary election law, stressing that it would give the best reflection of Lebanon's diversity.

