Al-Jadeed protest can resume: Amal source

A source from the Amal Movement Wednesday warned that the hundreds of protesters that surrounded the entrance of Al-Jadeed's headquarters the night before would return should the news outlet fail to change its stance. Tuesday evening, around 300 protesters hoisted flags of the Amal Movement, it founder Imam Musa Sadr and its current leader, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and surrounded the TV station, chanting and hurling stones and fireworks at the station's building, damaging property. The protest was over content aired by Al-Jadeed, also known as NewTV, that party supporters accused of being insulting to Sadr.



Al-Jadeed's nightly news bulletin Wednesday heavily featured recordings of the protestors and claimed some clips showed security officials had ties to Berri.



However, Al-Jadeed's vice chair and news director, Karma al-Khayat, flatly rejected claims of ties to the Gadhafi family, saying the station was the first to show demonstrations against the former leader in in 2011 .

...