Aoun returns home after security talks in Jordan, Egypt

President Michel Aoun returned to Lebanon late Tuesday after concluding a two-day state visit to Egypt and Jordan to deepen bilateral ties with the countries.



Aoun was welcomed Tuesday afternoon in Jordan by King Abdullah ll at the Marka Military Airport in Amman.



Amman stressed the need for the Syrian government to be open to talks with the opposition, while Aoun and Abdullah discussed the future of Syrian President Bashar Assad.



Before heading to Jordan, Aoun met with important officials in Egypt.



Abbas will hold talks with Aoun, PM Saad Hariri and Speaker Nabih Berri.

