At father's memorial, Hariri advocates accord



During a ceremony to commemorate his late father, Prime Minister Saad Hariri Tuesday vowed to remain steadfast to the Future Movement's principles.



Hariri pointed to his "courageous" decision to elect President Michel Aoun that "salvaged Lebanon". Aoun was elected on Oct. 31 following Hariri's endorsement, which led to Hariri being appointed prime minister for a second term.



The prime minister also promised never to hand Lebanon over to foreign powers.



Hariri also talked about the reasons he called for a public holiday to mark his father's assassination.

