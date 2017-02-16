Lebanese Forces oppose proposed tax raise

Lebanese Forces Thursday urged the government to reassess a proposed tax increase, and called for alternative ways to finance government expenditures.



Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil has proposed a series of taxes in his draft budget, such as increasing the value added tax from 10 to 11 percent, increasing taxes on the interest of deposits from 5 to 7 percent, increasing taxes on companies' profits from 15 to 17 percent, placing a 15 percent tax on profits from real estate transactions and implementing a 4 percent fee on the import of kerosene.

