Hariri: Public sector will embrace tech

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Thursday said that public institutions will look to incorporate technological advances, while Minister of State for Administrative Development Inaya Ezzeddine called for the establishment of human resources units. The event at the Grand Serail was organized by the Office of the Minister of State for Administrative Reform and entitled "Strengthening Human Resource Management in the Lebanese Public Sector".



During his speech, Hariri stressed the necessity of incorporating the use of technological advances into the public sector.



Ezzeddine then called for the formation of a ministerial committee for human resources to reform HR management in the Lebanese public sector.

