Airport to receive millions of dollars for security upgrade

Beirut's airport will have new and advanced security screening machines, Public Works and Transport Minister Youssef Fenianos announced Thursday.



The minister also revealed that major foreign companies were interested in investing in Lebanon and the airport.



Airport officials said a total of 40 devices would be installed across the whole airport.



In January 2016, Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk said France and the United Kingdom were considering canceling flights into the airport over safety concerns, adding that the countries were waiting for the Lebanese government to act to close security gaps at the facility.

