Palestinian factions agree on implementing security plan

Palestinian factions agreed Thursday to restructure the joint security force, particularly in the restive south Lebanon refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh, following the resignation of force head Maj.



The consensus emerged from marathon meetings between numerous Palestinian political factions Thursday.



The factions agreed to continue working with the joint force, restructure it to improve efficiency and boost security – particularly in Ain al-Hilweh – and look at the unified Palestinian political framework that is open to both leading factions and Islamist groups.



Addressing the delegation Thursday, Hariri expressed her wish that her "Palestinian brothers would work through the joint framework to ensure camp security". She added that reactivating the joint force would fortify the Palestinian and Lebanese arena that constitutes the stability of the camps, the strength of the Palestinian cause and the right of return.



Following an agreement between the Army and Ain al-Hilweh's Palestinian factions, construction on a security wall and watchtowers began around the camp last November.

...