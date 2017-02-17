Aoun blames social media for killing the press, vows support

the press, vows support



President Michel Aoun said Thursday that the turmoil facing the Lebanese media sector was to be expected given new technologies, during a meeting with a visiting delegation from the National Audiovisual Media Council headed by Abdel-Hadi Mahfouz.



Aoun expressed his support for media outlets facing financial crises that have left employees without pay for months.



Mahfouz added that there must be legal protection of the freedom of press to end the current chaotic media situation.



Aoun and Mahfouz's meeting comes after fresh clashes between political supporters and the media.



With its reputation for press freedom, Lebanon has long been an influential player in media in the region.

