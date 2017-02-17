Nasrallah: War with Israel unlikely

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah indicated Thursday that the Dimona nuclear reactor would be targeted in any future war, but he said such an engagement was unlikely in 2017 due to the party's deterrence capabilities.



Nasrallah considered it unlikely that Israel would instigate clashes, citing Hezbollah's prowess, increased capabilities, and Israel's limited offensive options.



Nasrallah even claimed that Israel would not instigate a war even if Trump encouraged the Jewish state to do so.



In 2006 Hezbollah fought a bloody 34-day war with Israel, attaining what some considered Israel's first defeat ever.



Israel simply doesn't have the proper response for them".



During his speech Nasrallah pointed out Israel's limited options.



Nasrallah boasted of Israel's border fortifications, seemingly wearing it as a badge of honor as he called on local media to go the south in order to bear witness to the defenses Israel is erecting along the border which he considered a testimony to Hezbollah's capabilities.

