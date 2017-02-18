Reward for tips on fate of servicemen

The Cabinet decided Friday to offer a $250,000 reward for any information that would aid the recovery of Lebanese soldiers kidnapped by Daesh (ISIS).



More than 30 soldiers and policemen were initially captured.



Khoury said the Cabinet also discussed the formation of the state budget, one of the most contentious issues in politics.



Khoury added that there has been a political decision to agree on the formation of the budget.



The Cabinet had announced Wednesday that it would hold three meetings dedicated to the budget.

