MPs reflect on returning to work after long deadlock

Into a special legislative session after a more than two-year deadlock, MPs reflect on returning to work, the string of bills passed during recent special meetings, and the slated elections later this year.



Following the end of former President Michel Sleiman's term in May 2014, a political deadlock prevented the legislative work of Parliament for 29 months while a new head of state was elected.



Despite legislative sessions being suspended during the presidential deadlock, Parliament's committees continued to meet to discuss their assigned bills.



However, Future Movement bloc MP Bassem Shabb said he saw the current momentum in Parliament as a reflection of recent advancements and a sign of political unity.



Future Movement bloc MP Mohammad Qabbani emphasized the positive changes in Parliament, while also recognizing that time was of the essence.



In emergency legislative sessions called for by Berri before Aoun's election, Qabbani attributed impasses to the "arrogance" of MPs who refused to discuss or pass legislation in the absence of a president.



Kataeb party bloc MP Elie Maroun said he was amongst the lawmakers who refused to discuss legislation without a president.

...