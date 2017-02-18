Too tired to drive? Pull off here and take a nap

The Medco gas station in Dora, just east of Beirut, is the first location for the Nap & Go initiative, one of the four pillars of Kunhadi's Save the Night project launched in November 2016 to mark the NGO's 10th anniversary. A dedicated parking space marked with the initiative's name is now free to use for drivers in need of a short nap to finish their journey safely.



The remaining three pillars of the Save the Night project focus on providing training for taxi drivers and bartenders at nightclubs and restaurants with the goal of making nightlife in Lebanon safer.



The fourth and final pillar of the Save the Night project hopes to alter certain social perceptions, with one initiative looking to encourage people to take taxis to clubs or parties instead of driving.

