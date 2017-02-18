Respecting Resolution 1701 shields Lebanon, Hariri says

Prime Minister Saad Hariri said Friday that Lebanon's respect for U.N. Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 1701, would shield the country from external dangers and the repercussions of regional turmoil.



He also stressed that Lebanon's immunity against external threats stems from maintaining distinctive relations with Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries, in an implicit response to Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, who attacked the kingdom the day before, accusing it of supporting Daesh (ISIS).



Addressing the Cabinet session, Hariri also said that Lebanese unanimity and rallying behind the state and its institutions would protect Lebanon against external threats, while calling for maintaining excellent ties with Arab countries, especially with Saudi Arabia.



The movement said in a statement that Nasrallah's tirade against Saudi Arabia and its leadership dealt "a strong slap" to Aoun's recent Arab tour aimed at improving Lebanon's ties with Arab countries.



Noting that all "brotherly" Arab countries, namely Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have never been negligent in defending Lebanon's sovereignty and independence, the statement said: "The Future Movement will never accept that the series of attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its leadership to continue or go without response, especially since these repeated and deliberate harmful campaigns hit in the first place the [Aoun] era, which inaugurated its presidency by visiting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia".



For his part, Geagea said Nasrallah's attacks on Saudi Arabia brought the thaw in Lebanon's Arab ties back to square one.

