Protesters rally in Beirut to demand new 'fair' voting system

Protesters Saturday converged on the Nejmeh Square in Beirut's Downtown to demand timely parliamentary elections based on a new electoral law.



"This is the first act in a series of moves to press politicians to reach an agreement," Hankach told Al-Jadeed channel.



He blasted politicians, who publicly reject the 1960 majoritarian electoral law, for delaying the adoption of a new vote law.



All parties recognize that the pressure is on to reach a consensus regarding the electoral law, as the Feb. 21 deadline looms.



Although nearly all parliamentary blocs have declared their opposition to the disputed 1960 majoritarian electoral law, their failure to agree on a new voting formula raises the possibility of either a technical delay of the elections, scheduled for May 21, or the country being plunged into a parliamentary vacuum, according to some politicians.

