Machnouk signs electorate decree for upcoming elections

Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk Saturday signed a decree, urging voters to take part in the parliamentary elections set for May 21 .



Local media reported that Machnouk inked the decree, calling on the electorate to participate in the elections.



President Michel Aoun refused earlier this month to discuss Machnouk's demand for the formation of a 10-member commission to oversee the upcoming parliamentary elections under the controversial 1960 law.



The elections have been postponed twice, in 2013 and 2014, over security concerns.

