Israeli threats to be met with adequate response: Aoun

President Michel Aoun Sautrday warned Israel of any attempt to violate Lebanon's sovereignty, vowing an adequate response to any aggression by the Jewish state.



The ensuing conflict killed about 1,200 Lebanese and 160 Israelis before ending in a United Nations-brokered cease-fire.



Israeli Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz said on Thursday that all of Lebanon would be a target if Hezbollah fired on Israel.



Aoun called on Israel to abide by U.N. Security Council resolutions days after Lebanon came under sharp criticism by U.N. officials, who called on Lebanon to respect Security Council resolutions, particularly 1701 .



The United Nations has repeatedly urged the Israeli government to withdraw its troops from the village.

...