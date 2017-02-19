Involvement in regional conflicts is against Lebanon's interests: Hasbani

It is against Lebanon's interests to take part in regional conflicts, Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani said Sunday.



However, Nasrallah's comments have sparked fears among several parties that Lebanon's recently restored relations with Arab countries, mainly Saudi Arabia, will deteriorate again.



Lebanon's relations with Saudi Arabia and other Arab Gulf countries soured last February when Riyadh halted $4 billion in military grants, and several Gulf states warned their citizens against traveling to Lebanon.



Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia announced that it would lift its travel restrictions and appoint a new ambassador to Lebanon.

