An avant-garde mosque, for others

From a distance, there's little to suggest that the building at the entrance of the Druze heartland village of Mukhtara in Lebanon's Chouf Mountains is a mosque. After all, despite practicing a faith that is an offshoot of Shiism, the Druze do not worship at mosques, and the building strays far from the traditional rendering of a Muslim prayer house.



Its unusual design is the result of Jumblatt's decision to give architect Makram al-Kadi free reign to reinterpret what a mosque could look like. Instead of the traditional domed roof alongside a minaret tower, a cage-like structure of white steel beams has been constructed to sit over an existing traditional Lebanese stone building like a "veil," Kadi said.



At one back corner of the roof, the white blades of the structure bend up toward the sky in a tower that implies a minaret.



For Kadi, the project is the product of years of reimagining the architecture of the mosque.



Despite the lack of religious constraints the design of mosques has remained largely static.

...