Aoun, others hit back at Israel over 1701

Following recent questions over Lebanon's commitment to U.N. Resolution 1701, over the weekend President Michel Aoun lambasted Israel's continued defiance of the agreement that ended the 2006 War.



It continues to occupy Lebanese territories in the northern part of the Ghajar village, the Shebaa Farms and Kfar Shuba Hills, violating the [U.N.-marked] Blue Line and Lebanese airspace on a daily basis," Aoun said.



He added that Israel continues the displacement of half a million Palestinians that Lebanon continues to host, calling on the U.N. to enforce Article 51 of the body's charter that gives Lebanon and its citizens the natural right to defend its land.



Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim echoed Aoun's comments regarding the continued Israeli threat to Lebanon.



The fiery back-and-forth came after Aoun was quoted on Feb. 13 as saying that Hezbollah's arms complemented the Lebanese state security forces as the Army doesn't have the means to fend off Israeli threats.

...