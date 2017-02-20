Ain al-Hilweh after joint security force crumbles

Since its deployment in the south Lebanon refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh in July 2014, the joint Palestinian security force always faced lingering questions over their ability to exert control and promote stability.



Despite coming together at the time of a national Palestinian drive to improve security in the camps in Lebanon and strengthen the Lebanese-Palestinian relationship, the force always faced entrenched and often powerful factions in Ain al-Hilweh – the country's largest refugee settlement.



Overall it was clear that the way security incidents were dealt with simply didn't lay the groundwork for sustainable security or stability, despite the efforts of various different secular and Islamic Palestinian factions.



A clear case that highlights the joint force's inability to effectively secure Ain al-Hilweh was over the handling of a request by the Lebanese government to turn over a suspected leader of clashes in Tripoli.



The Lebanese authorities sent a message that the case was a test and failure would mean the force was no longer a legitimate security partner.

...