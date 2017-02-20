Governor declares ‘public transit’ plan ... to build more parking lots

Beirut Gov. Ziad Chebib promised to deliver a plan to revamp the city's public transit system within weeks, local media reported Sunday.



Given that the need for new infrastructure for increased parking has been discussed at length for a number of years, Chebib said that this would require longer-term infrastructure solutions.



Neither Chebib nor Beirut Mayor Jamal Itani would elaborate on the plans when contacted by The Daily Star.



Beyond the plan for underground parking garages, however, few other details on Chebib's transit plan were available, including whether it would include any proposals for publicly funded transit systems or plans to cut down on congestion.

...