Aoun, Hariri refuse to sign Machnouk’s election decree

President Michel Aoun will not ink a decree signed by Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk calling on voters to prepare for the upcoming parliamentary elections in order to avoid the polls being held under the disputed 1960 majoritarian law, officials said Sunday.



In a show of solidarity with Aoun, Prime Minister Saad Hariri is also unlikely to sign Machnouk's decree so as to avert a political spat with the president as efforts have been intensified to reach a new vote system to replace the 1960 law, a Future Movement MP said.



In a widely expected measure, Machnouk Saturday signed a decree calling voters to participate in parliamentary elections slated for May 21 . However, the decree has not yet been sent to the prime minister and the president because it was signed three days ahead of the Feb. 21 constitutional deadline.



Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani, one of three Lebanese Forces ministers, defended a hybrid vote law. He said Machnouk's call on voters to get ready for elections did not mean that the elections would be held under the 1960 law.

