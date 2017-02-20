Le Pen urges cooperation to combat 'radical' Islam

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen met with President Michel Aoun Monday, her first of several scheduled meetings with senior Lebanese officials.



Le Pen will also meet with Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, Maronite Patriarch Beshara Rai and others.



Macron quit the post last August after launching his own centrist party, En Marche (On the Move), and is garnering growing support despite being a relative political newcomer. He is third in the polls behind Le Pen and the Les Republicains nominee Francois Fillon.

