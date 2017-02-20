Ministers discuss budget despite disagreements

Lebanon's Cabinet Monday held a meeting to continued talks on the 2017 draft state budget amid growing opposition among ministers to a series of proposed taxes to finance the public sector's wage hike bill.



Khalil has proposed a series of taxes in his draft budget.



Asked if the budget would be separated from the new wage scale, Kahlil said ministers had not yet discussed the matter.



Telecoms Minister Jamal Jarrah said that ministers will tackle the general policies of the budget at the meeting before discussing the details.

