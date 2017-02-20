Beirut protesters call on Aoun, Hariri to sign electorate decree

A small group of protesters Monday rallied outside the Grand Serail, demanding that Prime Minister Saad Hariri and President Michel Aoun sign a decree that would effectively prevent the upcoming parliamentary elections from being postponed.



The demonstrators also called on the government to form a 10-member commission to oversee the parliamentary elections and to begin preparations for the polls.



Around 20 protesters joined the rally, holding signs that called for the staging of the elections and urging Hariri and Aoun to ink the decree calling on voters to prepare for parliamentary elections slated for May 21 .



However, the decree has not yet been sent to President Michel Aoun or Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

