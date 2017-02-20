Public sector, teachers to rally over salary hike

Civil servants and teachers in Lebanon Monday were set to hold a rally on Wednesday to press the government to include a new wage hike in the 2017 state budget.



The strike was prompted by the government's discussion of the new state budget for 2017, in which some officials refused to include the controversial salary scale increase.



Ministers on Monday continued discussing the 2017 draft budget, despite growing opposition among ministers to a series of proposed taxes to finance a public sector wage hike.



The new salary scale was approved in 2012, but the bill has languished in Parliament.

