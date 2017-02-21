FPM fears political crisis unless vote law agreed

The Free Patriotic Movement warned Monday that Lebanon will face a major political crisis if the rival parties remained unable to agree on a new vote law to replace the contested 1960 majoritarian system.



Aoun's stance and the FPM's warning come as Lebanon Tuesday marks the Feb. 21 deadline, when the interior minister is obliged by law to call on voters to prepare for elections, three months ahead.



Machnouk has said if rivals agreed on a new vote law, then a "technical" delay of elections would occur to train employees and explain the new law to voters.



Information Minister Melhem Riachi said after meeting Aoun at Baabda Palace that "serious work" was underway to endorse a new vote law.



Aoun has vowed to hold the elections under a new vote system, sending the strongest signal yet concerning his opposition to the 1960 sectarian-based majoritarian electoral law that divides Lebanon into small- and medium-sized constituencies.



The FPM Monday reiterated its rejection of the 1960 law and a new extension of Parliament's mandate, which has been extended twice in 2013 and 2014, and warned of a political crisis in the country if a new vote legislation was not enacted, according to a statement issued after the monthly meeting of the FPM's political council chaired by its leader, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil.

...