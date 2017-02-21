Berri: Lebanon is the thorn in Israel’s eye

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said Monday that Lebanon remains a thorn in the eye of Israel as he arrived in the Iranian capital for a conference.



Arriving in Tehran for the sixth conference on support for Palestine, Berri said that, "With great sorrow, we all forgot our first qibla [direction] and our political qibla after 1948 ". Berri was referring to the Islamic word for the direction of the Kaaba at the Holy Mosque in Saudi Arabia's Mecca, toward which Muslims face when praying.



He added that all disagreements between Arabs and between Muslims played to the advantage of Israel and only Israel.



Berri was greeted at the airport by Iranian First Deputy Speaker Masoud Pezeshkian, Lebanese Ambassador to Iran Fadi Hajj Ali and a number of other diplomats.



Some 450,000 Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with many living in the country's 12 designated refugee camps.

...