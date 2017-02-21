Syrian kids left in the cold as NGO closes

For the roughly 300 Syrian children aged 4 to 14 that have been attending educational and support activities run by Lebanese NGO Beyond, the celebration was also bittersweet as it marks the closure of the center in the municipality of Ghazzeh.



When the Lebanese government began implementing its Reaching All Children with Education policy in 2014 to increase the number of Syrian refugee children enrolled at public schools, Beyond moved its focus toward psychosocial support and child protection services.



Since the start of the year, the NGO's work in Ghazzeh has been focused on building the children's independence and getting them and their families ready for when the Beyond center shuts its doors.



The NGO is now concentrating its existing resources for these services at the most at risk communities.



Beyond's center here, which also drew around 300 children from the surrounding area, is already empty of kids. Like the Ghazzeh center, its tents will soon be dismantled.

