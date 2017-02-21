Health Ministry launches e-govt system

The Health Ministry Monday launched a new service to facilitate filing paperwork in a move aimed at implementing the Lebanese government's push for greater e-governance in order to improve services and cut corruption in the public sector. Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani praised the system that helps administrative work, which his ministry will provide through a "One-Stop Shop" service, according to a statement from his media office.



The statement explained that the One-Stop Shop would facilitate the process of submitting applications and paperwork largely for health professionals and members of the public by centralizing all administrative paperwork into a single place.



The Health Ministry has also featured an option that would allow the public to access some documents through the website, without having to go to the ministry.



Hasbani added that the Health Ministry was among the first to implement a new e-government service.

